In probably one of the most special posthumous releases from Prince so far, his estate have unveiled a never before seen recording of his rendition of the worldwide Sinead O'Connor hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U' - and it's completely magical.
In a video directed by Andrea Gelardin and Ruth Hogben, Prince & The Revolution perform this legendary tear-jerker at the Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota in 1984, six years before Sinead O'Connor took the song to number one as part of her second studio album 'I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got'.
The video for Sinead's version of the song is one of the most iconic ever, with the singer getting visibly emotional as she sang it. But fans of Prince are about to shed a lot more tears with this new piece of footage, released on the second anniversary of his death.
It's not that we've never heard Prince do the song before; he famously performed it as a duet with Rosie Gaines, releasing that version on his 1993 compilations 'The Hits/The B-Sides' and 'The Hits 1' as well as 2006's 'Ultimate Prince'. He also did a solo version for the concert film 'Rave Un2 the Year 2000' and the 2002 live album 'One Nite Alone... Live!'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.