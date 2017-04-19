The first posthumous EP from Prince is set to arrive this week in the shape of 'Deliverance'; a 6-track collection named for the lead single of the same name. It marks the first anniversary of the singer's death and features all previously unheard material.

The new EP features a set of previously unreleased songs recorded by Prince between 2006 and 2008, including the soaring funk number 'Deliverance' which can be heard today. While the EP is set for digital release on Friday, the physical copies won't be available until June 2nd.

The songs - which also include 'I Am', 'Touch Me', 'Sunrise Sunset' and 'No One Else' - were written by Prince during a phase of protest at the state of the music industry and were recorded while he was an independent artist. 'I believe 'Deliverance' is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing', said co-producer Ian Boxill.

'I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many', he continued. 'Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that's what Prince would have wanted.'

It's the second collection of songs released posthumously, following his greatest hits album '4Ever' which came out in November 2016. While it didn't feature any brand new material, it did include the first official release of 'Moonbeam Levels' which had only ever been heard in demo form.

Prince passed away at the age of 57 a year ago following an accidental overdose of fentanyl. His body was found in the elevator of his Paisley Park home.

'Deliverance' will be released on April 21st 2017 through Rogue Music Alliance.