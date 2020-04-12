Prince William has praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old royal made the comments as he was announced as a patron for National Emergencies Trust, where he praised Britain's resolve in the face of a ''crisis''.

He shared: ''I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis. We all pull together and that community spirit comes rushing back quicker than anything else.''

Whilst Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added: ''After his steadfast support for the National Emergencies Trust from our launch last November through into this Coronavirus Appeal, all connected with the NET are delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has honoured our work by becoming our Patron for 2020. We look forward to working with him, and our partners in the UK Community Foundation network, to help communities across the country tackle the dramatic rise in food poverty as well as the many other increasingly pressing social issues arising from this crisis.''

The National Emergencies Trust has so far helped hundreds of food banks and distribution services, which provide medicines and essential goods to the community.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised school children with a video call.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine made the call to children at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, who are still attending lessons despite schools being closed amid the health crisis, because their parents are key workers, such as supermarket staff and healthcare workers.

The pair dropped in on a show-and-tell session, before later chatting to the teachers at the school.

Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of Pendle Education Trust, said of their visit: ''It was just absolutely fantastic. I can't believe they chose us, out of everyone in the country. Everyone feels very special. It has been a real boost.''

Appearing via video link, the children showed the couple pictures of their parents and their Easter bonnets, which they had made ahead of the annual holiday this weekend.

As they modelled homemade bunny ears, 37-year-old William laughed: ''I like your bunny ears, they look like the real deal - that's a strong look!''