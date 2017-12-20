The future King of England, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left audiences in hysterics when he gave in to a young member of the cast of 'Annie the Musical' on 'The Royal Variety Performance' and her pleas for him to gallop like British comedienne Miranda Hart.

The Royal Family has changed a lot over the years, with William and Prince Harry bringing a more accessible, laidback attitude to their regal lives. Of course, there are still traditions and etiquettes that must be upheld, but apparently that doesn't stop them from having fun.

'Please, sir, will you gallop with us?' The young stage actress asked with Miranda's encouragement. Grinning broadly while going a very obvious shade of pink, William put his head in his hand before getting out of his seat in the royal box and performing an equine cantering movement as his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looked on and applauded.

Miranda and the 'Annie' cast then proceeded to gallop off the stage themselves. It doesn't sound like such a big deal on first glance for the 35-year-old heir to the throne to do something a bit innocent and silly on live television, but can you imagine the same happening with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip? Or even Charles and Camilla?

As usual, William is breaking down the antiquated traditions of his family and proving that, by just being an ordinary person, you are most certainly not sacrificing the respect of the people, but cementing it.

Prince Harry caused quite a flurry of shock this year after being spotted holding his fiancee Meghan Markle's hand in public. Apparently, that's a big no-no when it comes to royal couples - and, indeed, William and Kate have never been seen linking up.

All in all, it's important for the future of the Royals to adapt to the more open-minded and relaxed attitude of modern times, and William and Harry are doing an excellent job of it so far.