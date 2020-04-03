Prince William and Duchess Catherine personally thanked NHS workers for the ''incredible job'' they are doing to battle coronavirus.

The UK and the rest of the world is gripped with the killer virus and the royal couple - who have Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 23 months, together - spoke with staff at Queen's Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire to thank them for their hard work.

Speaking in a recording, posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, the Duke of Cambridge shared: ''We'd just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances. I know all of you will see this as your job and that you get on with it. But generally this is a different level and you guys are doing an incredible job. The whole country is proud of you, not just us, we really mean that, so thank you for everything you are doing and all the hours you are putting in.''

During the conversations, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard the impact of being on the frontline was having effects on the ''personal and professional lives of staff'' up and down the country.

