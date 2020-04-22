Prince William and Duchess Catherine are launching their new initiative Our Frontline to help frontline workers in the UK suffering from mental health issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple - who are keen advocates for mental health - have launched the one on one service, which helps those working on the front line as they battle the deathly virus head on.

The Duke of Cambridge said: ''Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the coronavirus pandemic. Every day, they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families. That takes a real toll, and as I've seen for myself through my work with the air ambulance, without the right support at the right time, the challenges they face will only be greater. Catherine and I, together with the Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline. This work will be our top priority for the months ahead.''

The Royal Foundation has teamed up with Mind, Samaritans, Shout and Hospice UK to launch the new service to support the most vulnerable.

A source added to People magazine: ''The Duke and Duchess have been hearing from representatives of mental health organisations and talking with frontline workers and hospital staff about what they need and are committed to do what they can to support the mental health charities. Both of them have been instrumental in convening the sector and helping bring partners together.''

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have regularly been speaking to NHS staff working to protect the country amidst the current health crisis.