Prince George attended his first day of school this week, and it might surprise you that rather than one of their many nannies doing the school run, he was accompanied by his father William, Duke of Cambridge. Of course, his wife wasn't able to attend due to illness.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children George and Charlotte

The 4-year-old heir to the throne arrived at Thomas's Battersea with Prince William while Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stayed at Kensington Palace to rest up having been suffering from acute Hyperemesis Gravidarum with her third pregnancy.

It's a private day school costing £17k a term and has seen stars the like of Florence Welch and Cara Delevingne attending. As much as it is a traditional prep school fit for a (future) King, it holds a lot of modern values such as banning the concept of 'best friends' in favour of a more inclusive attitude and emphasising the importance of the arts and sports.

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

According to the Evening Standard, William revealed that his first time dropping his child off to school went fine - at least, compared with one of the other parents that day. 'It went well. There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children - so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one', he said. 'It was really nice actually. It's a nice school.'

The head of the lower school, Helen Haslem, even met the royal pair at the gates and took the child by the hand as she led them to his reception classroom.

There has been news of a 'security breach' at the school however, after one woman filmed herself wandering aroung the corridors after the gate and entrance door were left open earlier in the week and was not challenged by anybody. Kensington Palace responded to the incident by insisting that security would be tightened upon George's arrival.

'I could have walked in with an IED and set it to go off on Thursday', the woman told the Telegraph. 'I live just 200 metres from the school and myself and lots of neighbours are worried about the security implications as the prince's presence will make the area a target for attacks.'