As the romance between soon-to-be sixth in line to the British throne Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle begins to hot up it seems the Royal Family are concerned the Suits star’s ex-husband could cash in on their former romance.

Meghan Markle's ex-husband has pitched a Royal divorce comedy idea

Trevor Engelson, a 40-year-old actor and producer, has sold the rights to a new comedy series which tells the story of a woman leaving her husband for a British Prince.

However, royal commentator Phil Dampier has revealed what the Royal Family may think of Engelson's television series inspired by his ex-wife's new romance.

IBTimes UK reported him as saying: "The royals will be worried because this could open the floodgates for anyone who wants to sell a story or make a film about Meghan."

He added: "She's not a Royal yet but her ex is already trying to cash in.

"At 36 Meghan has a past, so there will be lots of people out there jumping on the bandwagon. But I don't think it will stop Harry marrying the woman he loves."

Despite the fact Meghan and her ex-husband were married for just two years, the pair were together for over a decade before parting ways in 2013.

It seems Engelson pitched his idea following a conversation with a friend and he imagined what would have happened if he and Markle had children together and a custody battle complicated by her royal romance.

Fox has confirmed that there was "a project in development for pilot consideration" and the network revealed the summary of the show, claiming: "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media is next level."

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, recently went public for the first time since they revealed they were dating at the Invictus Games in Toronto.