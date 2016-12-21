The Queen is reportedly “delighted” over her grandson Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle, although the actress is yet to meet the monarch.

Harry and Meghan have been dating for several months, but the couple will be spending the festive period apart, as the Prince joins his grandmother and other senior royals for their traditional Christmas in Sandringham.

US actress Meghan Markle is dating Prince Harry

Speaking to US Weekly, sources close to Buckingham Palace claim that the Queen is 'fully supportive' of Prince Harry's relationship with the ‘Suits’ actress.

More: Prince Harry Opens Up About Death Of Mother Princess Diana

“She’s delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship,” the source added. The magazine also reports that Meghan is being guided by some of Harry’s most trusted aides, to help deal with her new found fame.

“There have been times where Meghan’s been unsure [of protocol],” a source said. “And having a direct line to Harry’s most trusted aides has been a godsend.”

Their help has also included guiding the actress on what she can and can’t share on social media. “Being careful not to reveal locations or send the wrong message is something she’s slowly gotten used to,” the source added.

More: Meghan Markle Reported To Be Staying With Prince Harry In London

While Meghan will be spending the Christmas period in Toronto without Harry, she did enjoy a festive trip to London last week. The couple were spotted out shopping for a Christmas tree together and attending West End play, The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night Time.