Prince Harry ''almost'' feels ''guilt'' about enjoying family time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old prince - who is living in Los Angeles with wife Duchess Meghan and their 11-month-old son Archie - had a 30-minute virtual meeting with parents and carers in his role as patron of WellChild over the weekend and admitted he's embracing the ''positives'' of life amid the social distancing measures put in place due to the global outbreak of the highly-contagious disease.

He said: ''There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time -- so much family time -- that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?'

''You've got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.

''Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something that you have to deal with and there's no way you can run away from it.''

Harry admitted life is currently very ''strange'' and it is unusual for so many people to be having shared experiences.

Asked how he's coping, he said: ''Not too bad. I think it's certainly strange times -- everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way.

''Of course, there's that fear of what might happen, but there's so much that's out of our control and all of a sudden we've realised how small we are in the grand scheme of things.''

Harry praised the ''super-parents'' on the call for their grace under the pressure of caring for sick children.

He said: ''The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible.

''You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days - I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.

''Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!

''It's amazing, the look on your faces now, you're dealing with this with such grace. It's important to remember, just because you're a parent or anybody could sit there now, smiling like, 'This is fine.'

''What's going on in your mind about the experiences you had over the last couple of weeks, in some cases maybe years, you know, the resilience, the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never ever ever ever forget that.''

The families told Harry about the extra challenges coronavirus has caused, including issues accessing complex medical care and trying to keep their vulnerable children away from the virus.

The prince urged them to ''keep going'' and promised to speak to them again in the near future.

He said: ''It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy.

''Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!''