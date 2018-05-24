We were just as surprised as anyone when we noticed not one but two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends turning up to his wedding at the weekend, but it seems one of them nearly didn't come along at all. Apparently, Chelsy Davy was in tears over the phone to the new Duke of Sussex just days before he wed Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding

Harry dated Zimbabwean heiress Chelsy between 2005 and 2010, but eventually split due to her discomfort with royal life. According to reports, they spoke on the phone before the wedding and Chelsy appeared heartbroken the her ex was about to be married.

'It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on', a source told Vanity Fair. 'Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding.'

There was also a matter of her being upset about not being invited to the reception, though the source added that she 'promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party'. Still, we hardly think she'd want to swap places with Meghan in reality; of course, it's easy to feel jealous, but Chelsy already knows she couldn't cope with what it means to be royal.

'It was so full-on: crazy, and scary, and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope', she previously said of the relationship. 'I think we will always be good friends.'

Also at the royal wedding was Harry's ex from 2012 to 2014, Cressida Bonas - the granddaughter of Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe - though there's been no word that there was any sort of heartbreaking phonecall between them. She didn't attend the evening reception either. In fact, nor did Harry and Meghan's matchmaker Violet von Westenholz - though that could have been by choice rather than because of a lack of an invite.