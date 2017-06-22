It’s one of the highest-profile roles and lifestyles in the entire world, but Prince Harry has made the rather startling revelation that he believes none of the Royal Family actually wants to be the King or Queen.

The 32 year old, who is currently dating American actress Meghan Markle, made the comments in an in-depth interview with the American magazine Newsweek conducted at Kensington Palace, where he talked about the future of the British monarchy. In it, he suggested that nobody involved actually wants to be the monarch, but that the sense of duty is overriding.

“We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” he said, offering a rare insight into the deepest psychology of the Windsor family.

“Is there any one of the Royal Family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

While he has often wanted to be something other than just Prince Harry, a member of the Royal Family, he is conscious that his status offers him the ability to change the world for the better through charitable roles – a perspective on ordinary life he feels he got from his mother, Princess Diana.

“Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping. But it’s a tricky balancing act. We don’t want to dilute the magic… the British public and the whole world need institutions like it.”

However, the Royal Family never stands still and is always evolving, and Harry realises that public interest in his nephew, Prince George, and his niece, Princess Charlotte, will eventually mean his own profile will be eclipsed in the future.

“I feel there is just a small-ish window when people are interested in me before [William’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte] take over, and I’ve got to make the most of it,” he admitted.

Harry, who recently opened up about his struggles with his mental health while he was growing up, also criticised the way he was forced to publicly take part in his mother’s funeral 20 years ago.

“My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he said. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

