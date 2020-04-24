Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to ''get out and contribute'' to coronavirus relief efforts.

The 35-year-old royal and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, have recently moved to California with their 11-month-old son Archie, and due to the ongoing health crisis, they have reportedly been keen to do more to help those around them.

Earlier this month, the pair went out to distribute meals to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food - a charity that cooks, prepares, and delivers meals to those at a greater risk of dying from coronavirus - and sources have now said they Sussexes are throwing themselves into their charity work.

An insider said: ''[Meghan and Harry] felt helpless reading about everything going on and wanted to get out and contribute. They only leave their house for charity work.''

Meghan, 38, and Harry received a tour of the Project Angel Food facility before their first delivery route, and the organisation's director Richard Ayoub has said the pair were ''interested'' in all aspects of the process.

Richard told People magazine: ''They were interested in every single person they met. They asked a lot of questions about the clients, about how the food is done and how much food is made. We talked about how the meals are medically-tailored and geared towards each client, they met with our chefs and then we gave them all our social distancing protocols for the deliveries and they wore gloves and makes and they kept six feet away.''

The couple officially stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31, but have been doing their part to help communities ''navigate the uncertainty'' of the pandemic.

And Harry also recently revealed he's been focusing on ''family time'' whilst self-isolating at home.

He said: ''There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time - so much family time - that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?'

''You've got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something that you have to deal with and there's no way you can run away from it.''