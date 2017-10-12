They’ve conducted their relationship in private to the best of their ability for more than a year, but according to reports, Prince Harry may be about to reveal his engagement to girlfriend Meghan Markle – as soon as next month, potentially.

The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, have apparently already taken their romance to the next level, according to insiders telling American magazine Us Weekly. However, the 33 year old prince is keeping things under wraps and plans to tell his family first before going public.

“He [Harry] always planned to share the news only with family at first so he could enjoy it before word spread. But they will make an official announcement soon,” a source claimed.

Is Prince Harry close to getting engaged?

Friends of Meghan Markle are said to be expecting the announcement after she wraps filming the seventh and final season of her long-running USA Network show ‘Suits’ at the end of the month.

“It'd be a security nightmare to do it sooner. She'd be followed everywhere,” the same insider said.

Furthermore, once they’ve made the announcement, Harry and 36 year old Meghan will move into his home in Kensington Palace, London.

“She'll relocate to London for sure. There, she'll be on hand to help plan a detailed media rollout,” the source continued about what the future might hold for the couple. “They will most likely hold a small photo-call at Kensington Palace, with just one photographer and journalist invited. On the same day, they'll do a TV interview that will be syndicated around the world.”

Meghan Markle has been dating Prince Harry since last summer

Harry and Meghan made a rare public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto at the end of September. Meghan will be moving from the Canadian city, where she hasn’t been around much in the last few months, according to a nearby resident.

“I tell you, when he's here, the street is full of police and security people,” the resident is quoted as saying by Us Weekly. “They just go straight in and they don't come out.”

