Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been giving advice to women preparing for job interviews through her SmartWorks patronage.

The 38-year-old former actress is teaming up with SmartWorks - a charity that helps women find employment - to help coach women who are preparing for job interviews.

The charity shared a clip of one of Meghan's video calls on Twitter, where the royal can be seen praising the woman - who was preparing for a psychology internship - for her interest in mental health.

She said in the clip: ''I think you're going to be fantastic. It's just so exciting.

''You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited. When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that's excellent.''

Meghan wished the hopeful the ''best of luck'' in her upcoming interview, and said she was sending ''all the positivity'' her way.

She added: ''I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There's so much going on in the world right now and just to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure you can get on the other side of this too and have such a great opportunity there.''

The brunette beauty - who has 11-month-old son Archie with her husband Prince Harry - became patron of SmartWorks in January last year.

And the organisation also shared a message from Meghan in which she praised the charity for ''their ability to continue to empower women''.

In a series of tweets, SmartWorks wrote: ''''It's been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the SmartWorks network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they're doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic.

''Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.'' - a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. (sic)''