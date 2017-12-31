2017 has been a great year for celebrity romance - there’s been longtime loves finally tying the knot, secret couples going public and even a royal engagement. So from Meghan and Harry to Kit and Rose and even Katie and Jamie - here are the six celebrity pairings who were our ultimate #couplegoals for 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

If ever there was a modern day fairytale come to life it’s the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After years of questions over when Harry will finally settle down and who the lucky girl would be, it was an American TV actress who won the heart of everyone’s favourite royal. After just over a year of dating the couple announced their engagement in November, with the wedding (which is sure to be the biggest event of 2018) set to take place on May 19th.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been rumoured to be a couple for years now, but 2017 was the year their love couldn’t be denied any more (even if they still won’t talk about it). In September the ‘couple’ were pictured strolling along the beach together holding hands, marking their first PDA caught on camera. We can only hope that 2018 will bring their first red carpet appearance together.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After just over a year of dating (and trying to keep their romance as private as possible) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement in October. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, with each posting a pic of Sophie’s gorgeous engagement ring, with the actress writing, “I said yes” and Joe captioning his pic, “She said yes”. Sophie and Joe have already began expanding their family, adopting a Siberian Husky puppy named Porky Basquiat together in September.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Love was definitely in the air on the set of Game of Thrones in 2017, as Sophie’s co-star Kit Harington also became engaged after popping the question to longtime girlfriend Rose Leslie. The couple, who met on the set of the HBO series, have been dating since 2013, but took the next step in their relationship this year. There had been plenty of engagement rumours about the couple in the past, but when it was time for the real deal they chose the old fashioned way to share the news, with an announcement in The Times newspaper.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

After over a decade together Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finally became husband and wife in October. The couple have two children together, Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, eight. According to US Weekly, “it was a big party and people came from out of town to attend,” with Lisa’s oldest daughter Zoë Kravitz in attendance. Jason previously revealed that he’s had a crush on Lisa since he first saw her in 'The Cosby Show' back in the nineties, telling Katie Couric in 2014: “I didn’t tell her until after we had our two children.But I told her … ‘I kind of stalked you. I was going to find you.’”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating since summer 2016, but this year fans got to see their romance up close on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. The relationship has certainly been life-changing for Khloe, who’s now spending most of her time in Cleveland where Tristan lives. And if rumours are to be believed, Khloe and Tristan will be welcoming their first child in 2018