Royal baby fever pitch seems to have hit new heady heights with bookies suspending betting on the gender of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby - due to arrive in the world around April - after an overwhelming number of bets were placed on the couple having a baby girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child is due in April

Over the weekend, a flurry of bets were placed on Meghan Markle giving birth to a daughter with Prince Harry's late mother's name, Diana, in number one spot for the child's name.

Odds of the newly married couple naming their baby Diana, who tragically passed away in 1997 aged just 36, have rocketed to an 8/1 favourite.

Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "We haven't seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl.

MORE: Meghan Markle Warns Of The Dangers Of Social Media

"So much so that we've had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

Speaking about the favourite names, she added: "Diana is the 8/1 favourite, with Alice at 13/1 and Grace at 14/1 for the name of child."

Harry and Meghan took part in their first joint public outing of this year in Birkenhead on Mon (14 Jan) and the 37-year-old mother-to-be confirmed she was due in April but said they did not know the gender of the baby as they want it to be a 'surprise'.

MORE: Meghan Markle's First Solo Project As A Royal Has Been A Big Hit

Following the birth of their firstborn, Meghan and Harry will move to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle which is currently being refurbished.

Additionally, recent reports claim Meghan and Harry are rumoured to be taking their baby on an official tour of the US and Canada in the Autumn.

The former Suits star is set to return to both her former homes for a tour that will take place after the duchess has taken a short maternity leave from royal duties of six months, in late 2019.