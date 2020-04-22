Prince Charles has been watching ''some of the funniest videos'' in isolation.

The 71-year-old royal - who was previously diagnosed with coronavirus with ''mild symptoms'' but has since recovered - is currently residing in his Scottish estate, Birkhall, amidst the health pandemic and has been sharing just what he has been up to.

Speaking to Country Life magazine, he shared: ''We have seen the very best use of technology. Allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing - and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!''

It comes after Prince Charles' son Prince William revealed he has been video chatting with his father as well as his other elderly relatives.

Prince William said: ''We've been talking to all the family online, and it's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. But as you can imagine the younger generation are more tech savvy, but only just. I think we're getting there now. I think the family are getting a little more used to being able to contact each other and press the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.''

Whilst Duchess Catherine added: ''I think your father and my parents have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it is really hard.''

Meanwhile, Prince Charles recently opened up what it was like to have coronavirus admitting he was lucky to have ''relatively mild symptoms''.

He said: ''Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus - luckily with relatively mild symptoms - I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation. As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed. At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.''