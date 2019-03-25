Artist:
Song title: Wow
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Post Malone releases the video for his single 'Wow', taken from his number one Grammy-nominated second album 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'. The song follows previous single 'Sunflower' featuring Swae Lee from the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' soundtrack.

