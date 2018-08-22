Post Malone has lashed out at trolls who “wished death” upon him yesterday when news broke that the private jet he was travelling in was forced to make an emergency landing, having blown two tires.

The 23 year old rapper was flying to the United Kingdom on Tuesday (August 21st) ahead of his slots at the 2018 Reading and Leeds Festivals, when the terrifying incident took place. The plane had been due to travel from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to London Luton airport in the UK, when it apparently blew tyres upon take-off.

It was quickly diverted to make an emergency landing at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, where it landed safely. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the G-IV aircraft, carrying 16 passengers, had made a “textbook landing” but that it would be investigating the incident.

Post Malone's private jet was forced to make an emergency landing

Writing on Twitter following the scare, Post Malone (real name Austin Post) thanked people for their prayers, and for the fans who turned up at the airport to wish him well, but said he couldn't believe “how many people wished death on me on this website”.

The rap star, who released his chart-topping sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys earlier this year, also reportedly spoke to gossip website TMZ after the incident.

“I hate flying in general. I don't even know what to say man, I'm shook,” he’s quoted as having said, before praising the team on the aircraft. “We're here on Earth and I need a beer and I need some wine at the same time mixed together.”

He’s currently en-route to the United Kingdom on a replacement jet, and is scheduled to appear alongside Travis Scott and Fall Out Boy on the bill in Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday.

More: Justin Bieber mocks Post Malone “choking” incident on Instagram [archive]