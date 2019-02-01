Ellen DeGeneres gushed over her ''wonderful wife'' Portia De Rossi on her 46th birthday.

The 61-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Thursday (31.01.19) to share a sweet selfie with her spouse - who she tied the knot with over 10 years ago - and their two dogs Wolf and Augie.

She also invited her fans to follow Portia's art business page, General Public, which according to her bio, ''uses technology to bring good art to more people''.

Ellen captioned the snap: ''Happy birthday to my wonderful wife Portia.

''As a birthday gift, you can follow her on Instagram @generalpublic.art. I love you and our family.''

Meanwhile, in December, Portia admitted she wants Ellen to quit her TV show.

The comic has fronted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' since 2003 and though she recently extended her contract up to the summer of 2020, she had been close to declining and her wife urged her to turn down the deal in order to do something else.

The 46-year-old model said: ''She's just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show ... I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle.''

However, Ellen's brother, stand-up comic Vance DeGeneres advised her to stay on, arguing the country needs her positivity.

But Ellen told the New York Times newspaper: ''[Portia] gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop.''

When it comes to her talk show, Ellen just wants her audience to go away feeling good.

She said: ''It's escapism for what's going on, one hour of feeling good.

''At the core it's a comedy show. But if it's not funny, at least it feels good.''