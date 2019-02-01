Ellen DeGeneres shared a sweet tribute to her ''wonderful wife'' Portia De Rossi to mark her 46h birthday on Thursday (31.01.19).
Ellen DeGeneres gushed over her ''wonderful wife'' Portia De Rossi on her 46th birthday.
The 61-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Thursday (31.01.19) to share a sweet selfie with her spouse - who she tied the knot with over 10 years ago - and their two dogs Wolf and Augie.
She also invited her fans to follow Portia's art business page, General Public, which according to her bio, ''uses technology to bring good art to more people''.
Ellen captioned the snap: ''Happy birthday to my wonderful wife Portia.
''As a birthday gift, you can follow her on Instagram @generalpublic.art. I love you and our family.''
Meanwhile, in December, Portia admitted she wants Ellen to quit her TV show.
The comic has fronted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' since 2003 and though she recently extended her contract up to the summer of 2020, she had been close to declining and her wife urged her to turn down the deal in order to do something else.
The 46-year-old model said: ''She's just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show ... I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle.''
However, Ellen's brother, stand-up comic Vance DeGeneres advised her to stay on, arguing the country needs her positivity.
But Ellen told the New York Times newspaper: ''[Portia] gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop.''
When it comes to her talk show, Ellen just wants her audience to go away feeling good.
She said: ''It's escapism for what's going on, one hour of feeling good.
''At the core it's a comedy show. But if it's not funny, at least it feels good.''
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...
Almost four months since they dropped their number 2 album (in both the UK and US) 'Trench', Twenty One Pilots drop the video for their latest single...
Bring Me The Horizon are virtually unrecognisable as they team up with Grimes for 'Nihilist Blues'; the fifth single from their polarising new record...
The rather regal elegance of The Brighton Dome played host to The Vaccines for the first time in years on January 25th to the delight of the sold-out...
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Unloved are back with their second full-length album 'Heartbreak'. The trio of David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia and vocalist Jade Vincent are set to...
Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant'.
Tab Hunter was America's Boy Next Door in the 1950s, attracting a large female following...
Watching Tim Allen's career slowly slip into oblivion is a cineaste's masochistic delight. After...
Dennis Hopper as Frank Sinatra? It's a crazy idea, but not as wild as you...
Friday, February 25, 2005If you're looking for a review of "Cursed" or "Man of the...