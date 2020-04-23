Poppy Delevingne suffers from uncontrollable ''body shakes'' when she's on the red carpet.

The 34-year-old actress - who is the older sister of supermodel Cara Delevingne - has revealed she has to get her husband James Cook to hold her up because she is ''petrified'' every time she faces the crowds and paparazzi.

Poppy told the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare column: ''If I have to do red carpet or anything like that, my whole body shakes uncontrollably.

''My husband always says, 'I literally have to hold Poppy up.'

''My whole body is practically convulsing because I'm petrified.''

As well as body shakes, the blonde beauty also gets a lip twitch, which just keeps getting ''worse''.

She continued: ''I get a lip twitch from total fear. And it doesn't get any better with age, it just gets worse.''

Although she struggles to contain her nerves on the red carpet, Poppy has trained herself to stop getting the shakes when she's on set.

The 'Riviera' star added: ''When I've got a scene I've worked really hard on and I know it to death then it's just the most exciting feeling in the world.''

Meanwhile, Poppy previously admitted she worries about looking ''too out-there'' at big events.

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' actress - who attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last October - likes to play it safe if she's unsure of the dress code for a particular function and goes to her classic little black dress with bold shoes and make-up.

She said: ''If I am very unsure of a dress code, I like to keep it very, very simple. I think it's always a little scary if you go too out-there.

''For me, what I'll do is maybe a little black dress with a statement heel and a red lip. Nothing too out-there that's going to get me into trouble.''