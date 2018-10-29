P!nk and her 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart sing an absolutely adorable rendition of 'A Million Dreams' and 'A Million Dreams (Reprise)', from the soundtrack of Michael Gracey's musical film 'The Greatest Showman' starring Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman. Their version was recorded in an official covers album entitled 'The Greatest Showman - Reimagined', set to be released in November 2018.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Pink talks about recording songs for the new Alice In Wonderland movie. The new film...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
While the Emperor penguins of Antarctica find their mate by singing their 'heartsong', Mumble is...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Seeing a movie remake inevitably leads viewers to make comparisons, matching up new casting choices,...
The first "Charlie's Angels" movie was a lightning strike of sexy, silly, butt-kicking-babe action-flick fun....