Artist:
Song title: A Million Dreams
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Soundtrack

P!nk and her 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart sing an absolutely adorable rendition of 'A Million Dreams' and 'A Million Dreams (Reprise)', from the soundtrack of Michael Gracey's musical film 'The Greatest Showman' starring Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman. Their version was recorded in an official covers album entitled 'The Greatest Showman - Reimagined', set to be released in November 2018.

