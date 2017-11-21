Pink truly takes advantage of her namesake in the new video for her single 'Beautiful Trauma'; the title track from her latest album. It stars award-winning moviestar and dancer Channing Tatum as the singer's onscreen husband.
Directed by RJ Durell and Nick Florez, aka the Goldenboyz, the video sees Pink and Channing enjoying a 40s style domestic bliss... or something like that. With a bedroom that's too pink, a living room that's too blue and a kitchen that's way too yellow, Pink as Ginger Hart is seen rushing around cleaning and cooking for her husband Fred Hart, who'd rather be sat with a newspaper and a coffee.
However, life looks a little brighter when she opens up her pill cupboard, and the rest of the video is a choreographed dance number which also involves Channing getting roped into a fetish game with Ginger's friend Rhonda (played by 'Memoirs of a Geisha' star Nikki Tuazon).
The song has been co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff and is from her seventh studio album of the same name which she released on October 13th 2017. Produced by the likes of Roger Davies, Tobias Jesso Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin and The Struts, the album has topped the charts all over the world and also features the singles 'What About Us', 'Revenge' featuring Eminem and promotional number 'Whatever You Want'.
Pink will embark on her world tour in 2018, kicking off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on March 1st and concluding at The Forum in Inglewood, California on June 1st.
