Few modern performers are quite as powerful as Pink, who proved just how timeless she is with a sensational performance of her new song 'What About Us', as well as 'Beautiful Trauma' from her album of the same name, on 'Saturday Night Live' last weekend.

Pink at the 2017 MTV VMAs

The ever-evolving 38-year-old superstar wowed audiences on 'SNL' on Saturday (October 14th 2017), with an incredible performance that came just a day after the release of her seventh studio album 'Beautiful Trauma'. As well as the title track, she did the Platinum lead single 'What About Us'.

It was an appropriate choice given the sketch show's focus on Harvey Weinstein's reaction to sexual harassment claims and the usual Donald Trump onslaught, with lyrics like: 'We are problems that want to be solved / We are children that need to be loved / We were willin', we came when you called / But man, you fooled us, enough is enough.'

Noticeably absent from her two-song set, however, was second single 'Revenge', with fans still waiting with baited breath for the first live collaboration between Pink and Eminem for this humourously epic track. Strangely enough, the studio collaboration wouldn't have happened if Pink hadn't decided to drunkenly email the rapper one night.

'I just wrote him a love letter', she said in an interview on 'Lorraine'. 'I went to the studio, I drank a lot of wine, I wrote 'Revenge' and then I went home and I drank more wine... I wrote him an email and I said, 'I love you, I've always loved you. I've loved you since you gave me your autograph at the 2001 MTV VMAs. I love that you always work with the same people'.'

Eminem's response? 'Okay.'

For a 'lyrical genius', it was a rather minimalist reply, though the pair have already worked together in the past, Pink having appeared on the song 'Won't Back Down' from his 2010 album 'Recovery'. Perhaps that means you have to take his chilled out reaction with a pinch of salt. Certainly there was nothing half-baked about the verses he contributed to the track in the end.