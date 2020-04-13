Pink's battle with coronavirus was ''intense'', according to her husband Carey Hart, who says both she and their son Jameson were ''extremely sick''.
Pink's battle with coronavirus was ''intense''.
The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker previously revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson - her youngest child with husband Carey Hart - had contracted the highly contagious respiratory condition, also known as COVID-19.
And now, Carey - who also has daughter Willow, eight, with Pink - has opened up on watching his wife and son battle the virus, which left them ''extremely sick''.
The retired motocross star said: ''It was intense. They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people.''
Carey, 44, explained Pink - whose real name is Alecia Moore - ''got it pretty bad'' as she already suffers from asthma, which affects her breathing.
He added: ''She has asthma and it totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing.''
The whole family have been self-isolating since the middle of March, and Carey says it was a few days after they went into ''full quarantine'' that Pink and Jameson started to feel ill.
The sports star said: ''We've been in full quarantine since I got back from Daytona Bike Week, which was on the 11th of March. Leading up to that, my wife, well, basically my family, they hadn't even left our house just because ... there's not much reason to leave our house. We're just kind of homebodies. So, they've been pretty locked down since about the third or fourth of last month.''
And Carey also said both he and his daughter Willow have had ''zero symptoms'', but insisted they still quarantined themselves just in case.
Speaking to SiriusXM's 'The Jason Ellis Show', he said: ''I have zero symptoms. My daughter had zero symptoms. Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife ... But I don't really feel that we need it more because, you figure, the four of us on top of each other for a couple weeks at this point, if one of us has it all of us have it. I mean, you have to kind of assume that.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Pink talks about recording songs for the new Alice In Wonderland movie. The new film...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
While the Emperor penguins of Antarctica find their mate by singing their 'heartsong', Mumble is...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...