Pink is to receive the Outstanding Contribution To Music prize at this year's BRIT Awards.

The 39-year-old singer will be the first-ever international winner of the accolade after nearly two decades of chart success, and she also plans to perform at the ceremony at London's The O2 on February 20th.

A BRITs insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Pink has had a truly incredible career and she hasn't performed at the Brits in more than 15 years so it's a massive coup that she is flying in for the occasion.

''When we told her we would be giving her the award, she was over the moon and agreed to sing at the ceremony.''

The 'What About Us' hitmaker was ''humbled'' to discover she is to be presented with the prize.

She said: ''I am so honoured to be recognised with the Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the Brits.

''Since the start of my career, British fans have been some of the most fierce and loyal in the world. I am humbled to receive this honour.''

It's particularly good timing for Pink as she announced this week that her new album 'Hurts to Be Human' will be out in April, and her new single 'Walk Me Home' will drop in a couple of weeks.

She said: ''I'm shooting a video in a week I think, with Michael Gracey, the director from 'The Greatest Showman'.

''I'm really excited about that. He's amazing. I have a new song, 'Walk Me Home,' and I have a new album 'Hurts to Be Human'. And I think it comes out in April.''

The 'So What' singer tasted further career success earlier this week when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday (05.02.19).

During her acceptance speech, the pop superstar praised her husband Carey Hart for being her ''muse'' and hailed their two children, Jameson, two, and daughter Willow, seven, her ''stars'', who she wouldn't ''shine'' without.

She said: ''Thank you to my fans - you guys make it matter. Thank you for coming.

My husband - he's so cute.

''He's my muse and if he didn't p**s me off all the time I'd have not much to say.

''I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change. My children - you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you.''