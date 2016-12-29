Pop singer Pink has welcomed her second child into the world, a son named Jameson Moon Hart, with her husband Carey Hart.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the 37 year old singer posted a picture of the baby boy in her arms, revealing that she gave birth on Monday (December 26th). Captioning it, she simply wrote: “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16”.

The couple already has a five year old daughter, named Willow Sage, who was born in June 2011.

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, kept her second pregnancy under wraps for almost its entire duration, only revealing that she was expecting once again in early November when she took to Instagram for a tasteful photograph with her daughter, in which she sported an unmistakable baby bump.

“I love being a mama,” she explained on ‘Good Morning America’ soon after that, asked about what it was like expanding her family to four.

“I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute number one goal in life… I feel like I have two kids right now. I would like a third. No, I want to say that Carey Hart's an awesome husband and a really good dad, but he's also like a second child.”

Speaking to Access Hollywood six years ago, it seems that she and her husband have always intended to name their child Jameson if they had a son. “My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson - we like whiskey. That's a no brainer.”

