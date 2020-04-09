Pink admitted she and her son having coronvirus was the ''scariest thing'' she had ever experienced.

The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker previously revealed she and three-year-old Jameson - her youngest child with husband Carey Hart - had contracted the highly contagious respiratory condition and now she's told of how it left her struggling to breathe.

Explaining how Jameson fell ill first, she told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''At a certain point around March 18, March 19, March 20, when his fever was staying and going up. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe.''

The 40-year-old star's breathing became so difficult, she required a nebuliser - a device which turns medicine into an inhalable mist - ''for the first time in 30 years'' and ''couldn't function without'' her inhaler.

She admitted: ''That's when I started to get really scared.''

Pink's son then began to complain of ''chest pain'' and experienced breathing difficulties.

She recalled: ''That's the point where you are just kind of like, OK are we going to the hospital? Like what are we doing right now? Because this is the scariest thing I've ever ever been through in my whole life.''

Thankfully, the pair have since retested negative for the illness and Pink - who also has daughter Willow, eight, with Carey - has donated $1 million to coronavirus relief in order to help those who don't have access to the same resources she does.

She previously said: ''In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

''Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

''THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.(sic)''