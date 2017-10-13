Pink could not believe her luck when she got to appear on stage with GUNS N' ROSES in New York City this week, singing along to the band's 1988 song 'Patience'. It's safe to say it's one of the most momentous moments of her entire career.

Pink at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Currently on their Not In This Lifetime tour, Guns N' Roses hit Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (October 11th 2017) for a concert that lasted a good three hours and included covers of Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun' and Glen Campbell's 'Wichita Lineman'. But the highlight of the show was Pink coming in to finish their rendition of 'Patience'.

'We're gonna try something', frontman Axl Rose told the crowd. 'We're gonna bring a friend of ours out here - we didn't even try this, we're just gonna do this off the cuff.'

It's not the first time Pink has expressed her love of the rock band; back on her Try This Tour in 2004 she sang a cover of their hit 1987 single 'Welcome to the Jungle' as an encore, complete with an appropriate outfit. Now we're wondering if she'll be doing another GNR cover for her next tour which comes in March 2018.

The band, meanwhile, have two more dates at MSG coming up on October 15th and 16th, though whether or not they are planning to bring out some special guests for those shows too is as yet unknown. Having kicked off their dates back in April 2016, they will wrap up the tour on November 29th at The Forum in Los Angeles.

It's not the most unusual collaboration Pink has had this year. She drops her seventh studio album 'Beautiful Trauma' today and on it we find 'Revenge'; a bitter rap tune featuring Eminem, who also co-wrote the track. It's markedly different from both their usual sound, but the tongue-in-cheek, flippancy of the lyrics in contrast to the upbeat tune is certainly appropriate for them.