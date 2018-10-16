Weeks after Pink got back on the road after having to cancel the remainder of her summer dates due to illness, she has now announced a 6-date UK and Ireland stadium run on her 'Beautiful Trauma' world tour scheduled for next summer. Plus there are rumours that she may headline a very important event.

Pink at the Grammy Awards

The singer will kick off her stadium tour at Dublin's RDS Arena on June 18th 2019, before travelling to Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and finally London's Wembley Stadium for two dates in a row. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the dates strangely seem to fall around the week for Glastonbury Festival - June 26th-30th. Could we have our first headliner?

Pink will be supported on the dates by Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, DJ Kid Cut Up and alt-rock group Bang Bang Romeo.

She's first embarked on her 'Beautiful Trauma' tour in March 2018 in North America, though that same month she was forced to rescheduled two dates due to illness. They will now take place in April and May next year. Then in August, she contracted an upper respiratory infection followed by a gastro bug which forced her to cancel four dates. She completed those rescheduled performances last month.

Pink dropped her seventh studio album 'Beautiful Trauma' in 2017, featuring the hit single 'What About Us'. She described the album as being an exploration of the tragic state of the world juxtaposed with all the beautiful people in it trying to make it a better place.

'That's why I named the album 'Beautiful Trauma', because life is fucking traumatic', she said. 'There's natural disasters at every turn and there's kids starving and there's Trump and there's all kinds of stuff going on, but there's beautiful people in the world that are having a blast and being good to each other and helping others. Because I can be dark, I try to constantly remind myself that there's more good than bad.'

Tickets are set to go on sale from October 23rd 2018.

Pink's UK and Ireland dates:

Tuesday June 18 2019 - DUBLIN RDS Arena

Thursday June 20 2019 - CARDIFF Principality Stadium

Saturday June 22 2019 - GLASGOW Hampden Park

Tuesday June 25 2019 - LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

Saturday June 29 2019 - LONDON Wembley Stadium

Sunday June 30 2019 - LONDON Wembley Stadium