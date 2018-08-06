Days after being forced to defend herself against critics slating her for cancelling a recent Australia tour date, Pink has been hospitalised twice in two dates for further illness. That means her concert tonight (August 6th) will not take place as she remains under observation for the night.

Pink at the Grammy Awards

Pink initially cancelled her show at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on August 3rd due to an upper respiratory infection, and is now being treated in hospital for a gastric virus. A statement by Live Nation Australia gave the full story in a Facebook post today.

'Pink was admitted to Hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged', the Live Nation statement read. 'She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. On medical advice Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.'

The singer had been about to kick off the first of her Sydney residency dates on her 'Beautiful Trauma' tour when she first fell ill. However, many immediately criticised her for cancelling her August 3rd date as paparazzi snaps surfaced of her relaxing on the beach in Byron Bay.

'I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life', she hit back in an Instagram post. 'This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children.'

'This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine', she added.

It's certainly turned into quite the gruelling event for Pink. A 41-date tour in Australia and New Zealand is enough to challenge even the healthiest person's immune system. Hopefully, she will be back on form tomorrow.