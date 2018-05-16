Pop star Pink proved once again that she’s the queen of clapbacks, entertainingly shutting down a Twitter user who trolled her about her appearance and called her “old”.

Reacting to a newly published picture, one tweeter wrote that the 38 year old singer “looks so old that [she] should be named Purple instead”. It didn’t take Pink long to respond, and when she did so, it was pretty brutal.

“You must be from L.A.,” she wrote. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f**king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin' though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

Pink schooled a Twitter troll in hilarious fashion this week

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old,” the singer continued. “That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, 'cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Three years ago in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pink had spoken about how she approaches the issue of trolls, something that every public figure has to deal with.

“I don't take well to bullying. I never have,” she admitted. “I'm not a person that will be bullied. I'm not a person that will stand by watching other people bullied. I am a girl, I have feelings and people think I take no sh** and I'm tough, tougher than nails, but I'm a human being.”

Pink last year hit the comeback trail with a new album, Beautiful Trauma, having been on a hiatus for five years. During that time, she gave birth to her second child, a son named Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.

