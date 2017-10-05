Pop star Pink has continued her comeback campaign this week, announcing details of a world tour for 2018 as well as the next single from her new album.

According to a press release on Thursday (October 5th), a 40-date American tour titled the Beautiful Trauma World Tour will kick off in Phoenix on March 1st, visiting cities in the United States and Canada before finishing up in Los Angeles on June 2nd.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 10th at 10 a.m. local time for American Express card members and Friday, October 13th for the general public.

Pink performing at the 2017 V Festival

In addition to the new tour – which doesn’t yet have any European or rest of the world dates – Pink also released details of another single from her upcoming seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma.

‘Whatever You Want’ is currently available to listen to via Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon.

It’s the third track to be teased from Beautiful Trauma, with ‘What About Us’ released back in August and the title track dropping this time last week.

The album itself is out on October 13th, and represents her first studio album in five years since 2012’s The Truth About Love.

However, Pink didn’t stop there on an extremely busy day of new announcements. She also revealed the concurrent release of a documentary film of the same name as the album, made in partnership with Apple Music.

The singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has been busy in the last five years raising her two young children. Her second baby with husband Carey Hart, a son named Jameson, was born in December last year, a brother for their six year old daughter, Willow.

