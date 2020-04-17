Pink Floyd have announced a YouTube concert series.

The 'Wish You Were Here' hitmakers are set to screen their concerts every Friday, starting this week (17.04.20), in line with their usual #PinkFloydFriday Twitter series, where they had been releasing a different music video at 5pm UK every seven days.

The group are starting with the 90 minute TV version of 'PULSE', the 1995 concert film. Their set - played at London's Earls Court - features 22 songs as part of their 'The Division Bell Tour'.

Following this, three more concerts will be streamed as part of the

YouTube Film Festival, with these three to be: their Live At Pompeii and the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd and the DVD version of David Gilmour Live At Pompeii available on the last Friday.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, they shared: ''We hope you enjoy the #YouTube #StayHome #WithMe Film Festival! (sic)''

Pink Floyd previously promised they would be keeping their posts as normal as possible amidst the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, as they wished their fans ''all the best''.

They shared previously: ''We'd like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times. With many people confined to home, we will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this.''

Pink Floyd's original line up included Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Richard Wright, SYD BARRETT and David Gilmour.