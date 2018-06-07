If you thought a daily dose of Piers Morgan in the morning was bad enough, now you’re going to get it in stereo, with the announcement that ITV has green-lit a one-off special called ‘Good Evening Britain’ later this month.

A live, hour-long late-night edition of popular morning magazine show ‘Good Morning Britain’ is to be broadcast on June 28th at 9:15pm, immediately following England’s crucial World Cup tie with Belgium to capture the mood of the nation.

Revealing the news on Thursday’s edition of ‘Good Morning Britain’ (June 7th), the often controversial Morgan announced: “You know you think you've had enough of me in the mornings? Good news, Britain, you're going to get a load of me in the evenings because we are having our first ever ‘Good Evening Britain’.”

His co-host Susanna Reid added: “We've made the big time!”

Piers Morgan

The episode is to feature guests dropping in to discuss the match itself and the big events, as well as the other major news and showbiz stories of the moment.

More: Piers Morgan breaks his ribs – but his followers aren’t sympathetic

53 year old Morgan, a fan of Arsenal FC, continued: “We are coming to primetime – we're actually very excited about it. I won't have to go to bed for that until about mid-afternoon, it's going to be great.”

Susanna Reid

Emma Gormley, the managing director of ITV Studios Daytime, said of the plans in a press release: “We are excited to introduce one of our flagship shows to the evening schedule. It promises to be a lively 60 minute event, filled with all of the ingredients that make ‘Good Morning Britain’ so unmissable!”

It comes just over a week after Morgan had caused a stir by criticising England’s Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling for getting a tattoo of an assault rifle on his leg – something the footballer claims is a tribute to his late father.

More: Piers Morgan booed as he presents trophy at the National Television Awards