Piers Morgan’s mission to become the next Katie Hopkins is progressing smoothly, as the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter caused further outrage on social media by suggesting that Ariana Grande should have remained in the U.K. following the terror attack at her gig in Manchester.

The controversial journalist and television presenter made the comments on Thursday night (May 25th), re-tweeting a comment from Katy Perry who was praising the Queen of England for visiting injured children at a Manchester hospital a few days after the atrocity.

“Agreed. Might have been nice if Ariana Grande had stayed to do the same,” he said, suggesting that Grande’s decision to fly back to the States so soon after the incident was wrong.

Piers Morgan has stirred controversy once again

Predictably, a backlash soon came against his comments, with Grande’s fans and neutral observers alike upbraiding Morgan for his insensitivity. However, the often-outspoken presenter stood his ground and repeated his point.

“I expected better from her. Her fans have been decimated. Stay, visit, comfort,” he said in reply to one irate fan. Asked what he would have done instead, he responded to another by saying: “I can 100% guarantee you I would stay and visit those who had been killed or watching me perform.”

22 people were killed and 119 injured, some of them very seriously, when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer when fans were leaving Ariana’s concert at the MEN Arena on Monday.

Grande flew back to Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, where she was received by members of her family. A source close to her told People the same day that she was “absolutely crushed and devastated” by the incident.

“It’s so, so sad. She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated as you can imagine. She can’t believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now.”

