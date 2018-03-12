Piers Morgan has remarked that he would be happy to quit his role on ‘Good Morning Britain’ for a part in ‘Coronation Street’.

During a live video link segment on Monday morning (March 12th) in which Kym Marsh, who plays Michelle Connor in ITV’s long-running soap opera, showed viewers around the show’s new set, Morgan asked her if she’d followed up on a previous conversation they’d had about him playing her character’s love interest on the show.

“Is there any movement on me getting that role of your love interest? My agent has heard nothing,” Morgan said.

Former Hear’Say singer Marsh, 41, quickly responded: “I'll tell you what, I'll meet you in the community garden – how's that?”

Piers Morgan is keen to play Michelle Connor's love interest on 'Corrie'

That wasn’t quite enough for Morgan, however, as he pitched an idea of his own: “I thought I could take you to the old takeaway Daal place behind you for something hot and spicy. That might be more up my street!”

Kym replied that Michelle would be more than happy with that, Morgan joked: "I knew you were a cheap date Ms Marsh, but not that cheap! You know what, I'm going to throw the boat out here. I'm going to meet you at the end of the cobbled streets and sneak you off for some scraps and gravy, because I know how to treat a lady.”

After Marsh agreed, Morgan stressed that, despite his recently signed contract co-presenting ‘Good Morning Britain’ with Susanna Reid, the producers would be more than happy to release him to do it.

“That offer is always there. I can start on Monday… [they] would be happy to let me go!” he remarked.

