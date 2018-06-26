Tom Hardy is one of the favourites to tackle the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig, and he has a fan in former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.
With the currently untitled 25th James Bond film currently in the works, with director Danny Boyle working on the project with lead actor Daniel Craig, excitement surrounding the series continues to build. Exactly what we'll see become of 007 in the movie remains to be seen, but we can be sure it's going to be a feast for the eyes.
Pierce Brosnan thinks Tom Hardy should be Bond
Bond is of course a role that has been played by a plethora of different actors, including Roger Moore, Sean Connery, and Pierce Brosnan. Each brought their own signature flair to the character, whilst maintaining the integrity of the Ian Fleming-created spy.
So, who will come next? There have been plenty of names thrown around as to who will replace Craig when he does exit the franchise, including Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Aidan Turner. One ex-Bond however thinks Tom Hardy is the man for the job.
Speaking with The Mail on Sunday's Event Magazine, Brosnan talked about the future and said: "I think Tom Hardy could be a good Bond," before adding, "I'd be happy to see him do it."
"You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it - that's what makes Bond," he continued. Exactly what he means by that is open for interpretation, but it's fair to say anybody who struggles in front of the camera with a wooden performance isn't the right man for the job.
Tom Hardy may be perfect for the role of James Bond
Hardy has been a frontrunner for the role of Bond ever since the release of 'Spectre' back in 2015. That film was widely rumoured to be Craig's final outing as 007, but now that we know he'll be coming back for at least one more performance, talk surrounding who'll step into the shoes of the world's most famous spy have waned just a little.
With the huge array of unique roles Hardy has taken on in the past, it isn't hard to imagine him tackling Bond. In fact, at this point, it feels more like we're asking "when" he will be Bond, rather than "if".
More: Pierce Brosnan In Legal Trouble Over Indian Advertisement
We'll bring you more Bond news as and when we get it.
