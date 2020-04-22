Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry's life when she choked while shooting a ''sexy'' scene for 'Die Another Day'.

The 66-year-old actor was filming in character as James Bond opposite the 53-year-old beauty as Jinx when he had to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre - a first-aid procedure where pressure is applied to the abdomen to dislodge an obstruction in the airways - on his co-star after her attempts to eat a fig almost ended in disaster.

Reminiscing about making the 2002 film, Halle told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: ''I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich.

''James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.''

Meanwhile, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3' star - who has 12-year-old Nahla with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and six-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez - recently admitted she's enjoying being single so much, she's thinking of quitting dating for good.

She said: ''I've learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo's dad I've been pretty alone by myself going on three years now. Decidedly so, for sure.

''I have decided to take time. I'm very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I'm going to slow my roll, I'm going to take a minute and I'm going to spent time with me.

''And it's been so great that I think I might stay like this!''

Halle - who was also previously married to Eric Benét and David Justice - never expected to be single for so long but she thinks taking such a long break from dating means she won't get into a new relationship until she knows it's ''totally right'' for her.

She added: ''I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what's right for me because I've taken this time to think about what's important to me.

''I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don't feel the need to rush or accept something that's not totally right for me.

''Not that anything's wrong with the people I've been with but I'm going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I'm doing it.''