Phil Collins Pictures

Phil Collins attends photocall to celebrate the launch of his Autobiography 'Not Dead Yet' held at St James's Church, Piccadilly,...
Phil Collins arrives at the BBC London studio headquarters for an appearance on 'The One Show' at BBC Langham Place,...
Phil Collins attends a photocall before his press conference at the Royal Albert Hall where he announced a set of...
Phil Collins - Phil Collins walks with a cane as he arrives at Media City - Manchester, United Kingdom -...
Phil Collins - Phil Collins stops to sign autographs for fans as he leaves Joe's Stone Crab at Joe's Stone...
Phil Collins and Genesis - Celebrities at the BBC Radio 1 studios at BBC Portland Place - London, United Kingdom...