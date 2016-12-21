Pharrell Williams Pictures

As such a prominent figure in the music industry, Pharrell Williams has been photographed all over the world in various different locations for all sorts of musical events. These pictures often show him at prestigious Red Carpet events for both the music and film industry, as well as sometimes simply being photographed while out and about and traveling, occasionally from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
Pharrell Williams performing at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park. Pharrell played as a warm-up act for Stevie Wonder...
Pharrell Williams performing at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park. Pharrell played as a warm-up act for Stevie Wonder...
Pharrell Williams - American pop star Pharrell Williams was presented with a Hollywood walk of fame star at Hollywood Blvd...