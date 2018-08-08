It's hard enough getting through a working week without the struggle of choosing some appropriate tunes to help you stay motivated. Thus, we've taken the liberty of putting together our own ultimate happy playlist that is sure to keep you smiling for the rest of the week.

Pharrell at the Latin Grammy Awards

1. Pharrell Williams - Happy

This was released for the 'Despicable Me 2' soundtrack in 2013 and featured on his second album 'Girl'. This Diamond certified tune was Pharrell's only solo number one, winning two Grammys and becoming the eighth highest selling single of all time in the UK. And there's a good reason for that; it's the happiest song to be written since 'If You're Happy and You Know It'.

2. Bob Marley and the Wailers - Three Little Birds

For a man who sang a lot about politics, race and oppression, you'd be forgiven for wondering if this reggae icon was as cynical as the rest of the world. You'd be wrong, though. He believed music could cure all evil, and this hit from his 1977 album 'Exodus' was the epitome of the simple message of hope he spent a career spreading.

3. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love

And Friday will be here before you know it! The Cure were once known for their darker tracks, but by the time they released this track from their 1992 album 'Wish' - their ninth record over all - they had broadened into a more pop-focused sound and produced this gem. Even Robert Smith was so impressed with this song that he was convinced he'd stolen the melody.

4. The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations

There are very few songs by these surf rock legends that don't put smiles on our faces, but 'Good Vibrations' which was recorded during the 1966 'Pet Sounds' but eventually released as a stand-alone single, is one of the most uplifting songs they've ever written. If not for the lyrics, then for the fact that it broke new ground for pop experimentation.

5. Oasis - Morning Glory

A perfect song to get you up on a mid-week morning. It's not the most famous song from 1995's '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' but it's super underrated. Not so cheerful if you believe those who say the lyrics are about drug addiction, but if you take it at face value, it's a wonderfully upbeat Britpop number.

6. OutKast - Hey Ya!

Arguably OutKast's most famous song, this 2003 hit will remain a party favourite forever more. It featured on their fifth album 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' and represents an electrifying mix of pop, soul and funk. It was universally acclaimed upon release, and really is one of the greatest songs of the 2000s.

7. Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc. (ft. De La Soul)

This 2005 single did even better in the UK charts than the virtual band's 2001 debut 'Clint Eastwood'. It appeared on 'Demon Days' and went on to win the Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration. It's also the subject of one of Gorillaz's most entertaining music videos they've ever released. Warning: Listeners will be humming this all day long.

8. Jack Johnson - Banana Pancakes

He's a son of a professional surfer and he was born in Hawaii so, naturally, he's got sunshine running through his veins. So no wonder his music is so upbeat. 'Banana Pancakes' was a Platinum-certified tune from one of his most commercially successful albums 'In Between Dreams' that was never released as a single, but is still a firm favourite even though it was actually written by Steven Harang.

9. David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust

Between this track and 'Starman', both from Bowie's 1972 concept album 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars', you have two of the most upbeat pieces of music ever. And also just visionary in terms of the subject matter and the type of music he was creating with the album.

10. Stevie Wonder - You Are the Sunshine of My Life

Though he could sing any song in the world and spread happiness with that infectious smile and angelic voice of his, this 1973 number one single from 'Talking Book' is arguably his most uplifting. It won him a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, and is largely considered one of the greatest songs of all time.

11. Sublime - What I Got

Another love song, this is the ska punk band's most famous single, out of the very few they actually released. In some ways, it's quite a sad song, given that it was released following the suicide of lead singer Bradley Nowell. But then again, when he's left a legacy of 'life is too short, so love the one you got', it's hard not to feel positive.

12. Harry Belafonte - Jump In The Line (Shake, Señora)

One of those songs that you can't stay still while listening to, it was one of two calypso hits that featured in Tim Burton's 1988 movie 'Beetlejuice'. It was originally composed by Lord Kitchener, and it went to feature on Belafonte's 'Jump Up Calypso' album. There's nothing about this lively number that doesn't make you smile.

13. Rusted Root - Send Me On My Way

It's difficult not to listen to this song and immediately think of the movie 'Matilda'. If you think about it, that is just a story about a girl trying to find the best in a world full of vile human beings. And in the current global climate, that seems only appropriate. Rusted Root released this song in 1994 with their Platinum-album 'When I Woke'.

14. Queen - Don't Stop Me Now

A party classic, this epic rock anthem was released on the 1978 album 'Jazz' and was, interestingly, not one of their huge hits when it was initially released. It was rediscovered in later years and, for a good reason, remains one of Queen's most famous tunes with numerous uses in commercials and films, and plenty of covers.

15. Chuck Berry - You Never Can Tell

Another movie favourite, if this song only makes you smile because you're picturing John Travolta and Uma Thurman in 'Pulp Fiction' then it's totally worth including on this list. The lyrics tell a tale of a young married couple who go through troubled times but come out on the other side. It was first released in 1964 on the album 'St. Louis to Liverpool'.