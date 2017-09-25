Pharrell Williams knelt down in protest as he joined a star-studded line up for the 'Concert for Charlottesville' on Sunday night (24.09.17).

The 'Happy' singer performed with The Roots as he joined the likes of Justin Timberlake and Ariana Grande at the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium, where hometown heroes The Dave Matthews Band headlined an emotional show.

During his hit-filled set - which included the songs 'Freedom', 'Happy' and his Daft Punk collaboration 'Get Lucky' - the star made reference to Donald Trump's condemnation of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

As reported by ET Online, Pharrell said: ''If I want to get on my knees right now for the people of my city, for the people of my state, that's what this flag is for.''

Justin kicked off his own set in a big way - with a cover of Sam Cooke's powerful 1964 civil rights ballad 'A Change Is Gonna Come'.

Taking to Instagram after the concert - which was held to honour those who lost their lives in a clash between white supremacists and anti-protesters last month - he wrote: ''Thank you #Charlottesville! There was much love in the air tonight! #Concert4Cville [sic]''

Meanwhile, Dave Matthews Band performed a fitting cover of John Lennon's ballad 'Imagine'.

It comes after many stars have spoken out following the scenes in August, with Solange Knowles quitting social media after the clashes.

Before she quit, Solange issued a plea for help for Takiyah Thompson, who was arrested for tearing down a Confederate statue in North Carolina and Takiyah explained that she did so because she ''was tired of waiting on politicians who could have voted to remove the white supremacist statues years ago''.

Solange tweeted: ''Deleting my Twitter soon, but before I dip, when are we gonna pull up? And what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free? (sic)''.