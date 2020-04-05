Petra Ecclestone gave birth to a baby girl ''weeks ago''.

The 31-year-old model and heiress - who is the daughter of business magnate and former chief executive of the Formula One Group, Bernie Ecclestone - welcomed a daughter into the world in the past few weeks, her fiancé Sam Palmer has confirmed through social media.

He shared: ''I have received lots of messages asking when the baby is due. We had a beautiful daughter a few weeks ago. Thanks for all of the messages. Mother and daughter are both very well.''

Before referencing the coronavirus lockdown regulations, he added: ''She is yet to see the world, but I've told her she will one day if she behaves.''

Earlier in the day, Sam confused his social media followers when he shared a picture of him and Petra in their garden, with her baby bump nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, Petra - who also has Lavinia, seven, Andrew, five and James, five, with her ex-husband James Stunt - previously credited her children with helping her to ''cope'' with her divorce from James.

She said: ''I think it was the kids that made me cope. I didn't have the option of lying in bed, being depressed and feeling sorry for myself. I had to wake up for them. They kind of pushed me through it ... They understand that they're fortunate compared to other people. They're polite and respectful. And I really believe that love is the most important thing you can give to a child. That matters so much more than money. I learned from an early age that people are greedy, and they'll do things for money ... My dad told me not to trust people, and I guess that's a protective mechanism.''