Watch the trailer to the latest Amazon Prime production
The Tick may not sound like the most obvious name for a superhero, but that's exactly the name we can expect to see hit our screens in Amazon's newest production in their superhero spoof, and now we have an official trailer to introduce the "epic tale".
Peter Serafinowicz attends the Empire Awards
The series is set to be unveiled in two parts from August 25th, with the second part coming in early 2018.The new trailer sees Griffin Newman (Draft Day and Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List) and Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy and Shaun of the Dead) join up as a crime-fighting duo whilst bonding in the process. Whilst it also describes the programme as "an epic tale, rife with destiny, adventure, bloodlust and good against evil!," but also shares more than its fair share of goofy moments (some funnier than others).
More: Black Bolt's Mute Status Encouraged Anson Mount To Join 'Inhumans' TV Series
The interactions between The Tick (Serafinowicz) and Arthur Everest (Newman) show the twosome discuss subjects like murder - "It's just not cool" - as well as many villains being "impolite". Many of the scenes were already shown in the teaser pilot last year, but The Tick still looks set to charm its way to our hearts with its Space Ghost Coast To Coast surrealist-styled humour, though the interlacing stories of how the characters interact in the real world will certainly be interesting.
Griffin Newman attends the Draft Day premiere
The Tick already has many notable names from the television world attached to it with creator Ben Edlund (Supernatural), Barry Josephson (Bones) and David Fury (Buff the Vampire Slayer) involved in the production side of things. With Valorie Curry, Jackie Earle Haley, Yara Martinez, Michael Cerveris and Scott Speiser all set to star in the Amazon Prime production.
More: Wonder Woman Set For Cold War Sequel
It's fair to say that superhero spoofs in the past have been hit and miss with classic cult favourite television Space Ghost Coast To Coast being contrasted by the terrible Superhero Movie. Watch the trailer below and see which category you feel The Tick will find itself in.
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Buster Moon is one of the good guys, he's a koala who's lived his life...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Based on a true story, this film vividly captures the frustrating randomness of fame. The...