Peter Kay has formally revealed details of his television comeback, with two new episodes of his critically acclaimed comedy series ‘Car Share’ set to air next month – with one of them being a fully improvised special.

An official statement appeared on the comedian’s official website on Wednesday night (April 18th) which stated that the two new episodes – set to be the last ever – would be shown on the two Bank Holiday Mondays in May.

The first (penultimate) episode will be broadcast on May 7th, the first Bank Holiday Monday, after which the second series of ‘Car Share’, which finished in 2017, will be repeated on Monday nights until the second Bank Holiday Monday (May 28th), whereupon the finale will be shown.

Peter Kay has revealed the broadcast dates for the last episodes of 'Car Share'

“A brand new ‘Car Share: Unscripted’ special will be on BBC1 at 10pm on Bank Holiday Monday, 7th May. The episode is completely improvised,” the statement read. “Then a full second series repeat of ‘Car Share’ on Monday nights will conclude with a brand new series finale to be screened on the second Bank Holiday, 28th May.”

More: Peter Kay breaks silence three months after cancelling tour, announcing charity event

The 44 year old Lancashire comedian’s comeback has been highly anticipated, ever since he was forced to cancel a huge stand-up tour back in December last year – only weeks after announcing it in the first place – because of undisclosed family reasons.

However, the two new episodes of ‘Car Share’ were shown at a recent charity special that Kay hosted at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens for the Lily Foundation. He briefly addressed the audience at the start of the evening, but offered no clues as to the future.

“Thank you very much for supporting the Lily Foundation raising money for mitochondrial disease. Very kind of you. I appreciate it. Enjoy the last ever episode of ‘Car Share’. Don't tell anyone the end. Or tell anyone about any hedgehogs.”

As he left the stage, he bowed and added: “So thank you. Lots of love, enjoy, take care, bye-bye.”

More: Peter Kay forced to cancel massive comeback tour for family reasons