Peter Kay fans were left devastated when the Lancashire funny man cancelled over 100 gigs as part of his tour across the country next year due to unforeseen family circumstances. Many rushed to support the comedian despite their sadness at the situation.

Peter Kay's Car Share has proved hugely popular

However, there was a silver lining announced by the BBC who said Kay’s hilarious sketch show - Car Share - will still be showing new episodes.

The show is due to return to our screens in 2018 as revealed by Kay during Children in Need in November.

Car Share follows the daily journey to work of supermarket assistant manager John Redmond, played by Kay, and promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson, played by Sian Gibson.

Fans were initially disappointed after Kay said the show would finish after its second series, with the romantic fate of the pair still unresolved.

A series finale take place next year as well as a special unscripted episode.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: "The BBC can confirm Car Share Unscripted and the series finale will go out next year on BBC One."

Peter’s Kay new UK and Ireland tour - his first in eight years - had been warmly received by excited fans and was due to begin in Birmingham in April, with dates through to 2019.

Around 1.7million fans had already bought tickets for the shows, with Kay potentially losing out on £40million.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account on Wednesday, Kay said: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time.

"Once again, I'm very sorry."

The statement added ticket holders for both Peter Kay's Live Arena Tour and Dance For Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase.