Rumours have surfaced that Peter Dinklage is going to star in 'Avengers: Infinity War' next year, as he schedules filming in between his 'Game Of Thrones' commitments. Production is expected to start this summer, and will also star Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Pratt.

Will Peter Dinklage star in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Golden Globe winning Dinklage - who plays Tyrion Lannister in 'Game Of Thrones' - has been filming the seventh season of the fantasy series, but now that that is completed, he won't be returning until the Fall to shoot season eight. The question is; does this mean he has time to embark on the major project that is Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'? According to Variety, quite possibly.

So far the plot for the forthcoming 'Avengers' sequel is unknown, as is Peter Dinklage's alleged role in the movie. We do know, however, that the original team including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Captain America (Chris Evans) will be joined by a bunch of new heroes to take on their newest nemesis Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Among those new arrivals are the Guardians of the Galaxy Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Drax (Dave Bautista); as well as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) is also rumoured to make an appearance.

More: The 'Avengers: Infinity War' shooting schedule

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are set to direct the feature following their success on 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'.

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage has also been filming crime comedy 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', sci-fi drama 'Rememory', and Jon Avnet's 'Three Christs'. He has also been announced to star in another crime film called 'The Thicket' and apocalypse drama 'I Think We're Alone Now'.

'Avengers: Infinity War' will be released on May 4th 2018.