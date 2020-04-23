Peter Crouch is determined to win Crufts.

The 39-year-old former footballer was previously denied entry to the prestigious London dog show but now he's got a new pet, Labrador Sonny, he's set his sights on training the pooch to becoming a champion.

He said: ''We couldn't get into Crufts last time so we're trying to train this bad boy up.''

His wife, model Abbey Clancy, admitted the previous rejection has made her husband even more focused when it comes to training Sonny.

Speaking on 'That Peter Crouch Podcast', she said: ''He doesn't like to fail at anything. So after the whole Crufts episode he said, 'I'm gonna train a dog then I'm gonna enter it into Crufts.'...

''He's trying to train him for little biccies. He's a good trainer.''

Abbey - who has kids Sophia, nine, Liberty, four, Johnny, two, and Jack, 10 months, with Peter - revealed her husband has been spending a lot of time in close quarters with their canine companion.

She said: ''[Peter] likes getting in the cage with the dog.

''The dog cage is the biggest one we could get on Amazon. And it does fit Peter and all four children and the dog.''

As well as training his dog, the sports pundit recently revealed he is using his time in self isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic to practice his golf technique and he hopes to come out of the other end of the pandemic as a better player.

He said: ''With the self isolation and everyone being at home and no one working, I feel like it's the time to get good at something, like learn a language or read books or things like that.

''I was outside in the garden the other day when I wanted to get out of the house and I was just working on my golf chipping.

''We could emerge as a better nation, we could all have a skill, we could try carpentry and try a build a wardrobe or something. We can come out of this with something.

''Honestly, my isolation process has been rather pleasant. I have kids days and then I have golf days. I'm coping quite well really. I had a massage for the bad back.''